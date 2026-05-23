Himachal Pradesh National Law University hosts intra-mediation competition

Students of Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla, participated in the sixth intra mediation competition organised by its Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Cell. During the competition, students showcased exceptional mediation, negotiation and advocacy skills while actively engaging with the evolving field of ADR.

Advertisement

Vice-Chancellor Priti Saxena said the competition revolved around a challenging and contemporary commercial dispute proposition designed to test participants’ negotiation strategies, communication abilities, problem-solving aptitude and creative thinking under pressure. “The competition provided students with a practical platform to strengthen their understanding of mediation processes and collaborative dispute resolution mechanisms,” she said.

Advertisement

“The performances of the participating teams were evaluated by esteemed assessors from premier institutions across the country, including Jindal Global Law School (JGLS), National Law University, New Delhi, Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Gandhinagar, and others.

Advertisement

Their expertise, constructive feedback and valuable observations significantly enriched the learning experience of the participants and contributed towards maintaining the high standards of the competition. The interaction with experienced professionals and academicians provided students with meaningful guidance for future mediation competitions and professional pursuits in ADR, she said.

Law university, Bhopal institute ink MoU on academic collaboration

Advertisement

Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla, will collaborate with the National Law Institute University (NLIU), Bhopal, to strengthen academic cooperation, research collaboration and institutional engagement. Both premier legal institutions have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at Bhopal in this regard. The MoU aims to promote academic and institutional collaboration between the two universities in areas including teaching, training, research, publication and student and faculty exchange programmes. The MoU will initially remain valid for a period of five years and may be extended through mutual consent.

Speaking about the MoU, Vice-Chancellor Priti Saxena said the collaboration would also facilitate joint academic events, seminars, conferences and interdisciplinary initiatives aimed at enhancing legal scholarship and professional development.

“As part of the agreement, both institutions will work towards collaborative research projects, exchange of undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral scholars and academic interaction among faculty members and researchers.