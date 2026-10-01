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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh National Law University student attempts suicide

Himachal Pradesh National Law University student attempts suicide

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:42 AM Oct 01, 2026 IST
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A third-year BALLB student of Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Sahil Prakash, allegedly attempted suicide by hanging himself and slitting his wrist in his hostel room, the police said today.

According to the police, the student also recorded a video before the incident, alleging that several batchmates were harassing him and had lodged a false FIR against him over ragging. He claimed that he had done nothing wrong and that despite repeatedly approaching the university authorities, no one was listening to him, causing him severe mental distress.

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University authorities and fellow students rushed him to the Community Medical Centre at Dhami for treatment. He was later referred to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla.

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Shimla ASP Gauravjeet Singh confirmed the incident and said a case had been registered.

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