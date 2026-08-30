DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh National Law University students visit Assembly to learn legislative process

Himachal Pradesh National Law University students visit Assembly to learn legislative process

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:47 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Students of Himachal Pradesh National Law University during their visit to the HP Vidhan Sabha.
Advertisement

Students of Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla, gained first-hand exposure to the functioning of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly during an educational visit to the Assembly organised to promote constitutional awareness, electoral literacy and informed civic engagement among students.

Advertisement

The visit was organised under the aegis of the Electoral Literacy Club (ELC), HPNLU, Shimla, and was attended by around 70 students. During the visit, the students witnessed legislative discussions and parliamentary procedures. The experience helped them understand the practical functioning of constitutional institutions and representative governance. It also served as an important bridge between classroom learning and the realities of democratic decision-making.

Advertisement

The students also interacted with Suresh Kumar, MLA from Bhoranj, and Vinod Sultanpuri, MLA from Kasauli. The legislators shared their experiences as elected representatives and discussed the role of legislators in public governance, law-making and constituency development. The interaction gave the students a deeper understanding of democratic participation and the responsibilities associated with public office.

Advertisement

HPNLU Vice-Chancellor Dr Priti Saxena said, “The visit proved to be both informative and enriching, strengthening students’ understanding of legislative institutions, constitutional values and electoral processes. Such initiatives reflect HPNLU’s commitment to experiential learning and to nurturing socially conscious and informed future legal professionals.” The programme was organised by Dr Ved Prakash, faculty coordinator, Electoral Literacy Club, along with the student team.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts