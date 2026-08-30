Himachal Pradesh National Law University students visit Assembly to learn legislative process

Students of Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla, gained first-hand exposure to the functioning of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly during an educational visit to the Assembly organised to promote constitutional awareness, electoral literacy and informed civic engagement among students.

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The visit was organised under the aegis of the Electoral Literacy Club (ELC), HPNLU, Shimla, and was attended by around 70 students. During the visit, the students witnessed legislative discussions and parliamentary procedures. The experience helped them understand the practical functioning of constitutional institutions and representative governance. It also served as an important bridge between classroom learning and the realities of democratic decision-making.

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The students also interacted with Suresh Kumar, MLA from Bhoranj, and Vinod Sultanpuri, MLA from Kasauli. The legislators shared their experiences as elected representatives and discussed the role of legislators in public governance, law-making and constituency development. The interaction gave the students a deeper understanding of democratic participation and the responsibilities associated with public office.

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HPNLU Vice-Chancellor Dr Priti Saxena said, “The visit proved to be both informative and enriching, strengthening students’ understanding of legislative institutions, constitutional values and electoral processes. Such initiatives reflect HPNLU’s commitment to experiential learning and to nurturing socially conscious and informed future legal professionals.” The programme was organised by Dr Ved Prakash, faculty coordinator, Electoral Literacy Club, along with the student team.