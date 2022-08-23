Himachal Pradesh now a leading state, says Anurag Thakur

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, August 22

The double-engine government at the state and the Centre has set new records of development, said Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur at Dadasiba in Jaswan Pragpur area of Kangra district. He was the chief guest at the 75 years celebrations of the establishment of Progressive Himachal.

Anurag said that only with the active cooperation of all citizens, India would move towards becoming a global superpower under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that Himachal emerged the first state in the country to provide both doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine to all its people. He said the then Congress government at the Centre had withdrawn special industrial package given to Himachal by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Modi gave a huge gift for Himachal by restoring the 90:10 ratio of Centre-State sharing in the development projects.

He said that union government’s Ujjwala Yojana and state government’s Grihini Suvidha Yojana had promoted women empowerment as well as environmental protection. The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana launched during the tenure of Atal Bihari Vajpayee has proved to be a boon for remote areas.

Earlier, while welcoming the chief guest, Industries Minister Vikram Thakur said that Himachal Pradesh had achieved success in all areas of development in the last 75 years. He said that two new SDM offices and one Development Block Officer’s office of Jaswan Pragpur Assembly constituency had been approved during the tenure of the present government.

Anurag Thakur also visited the exhibition. Small documentaries and street plays were presented on the journey of 75 years of the establishment of Himachal on this occasion.