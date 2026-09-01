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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh OBC Sangharsh Samiti to hold protest rally over pending demands

Himachal Pradesh OBC Sangharsh Samiti to hold protest rally over pending demands

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Our Correspondent
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:11 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Members of the Himachal Pradesh Other Backward Classes Sangharsh Samiti during a meeting at Dharamsala on Monday.
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The Himachal Pradesh Other Backward Classes (OBC) Sangharsh Samiti has announced an ‘Aakrosh Rally’ from Palampur to Dramman in the Shahpur Assembly constituency on September 20 to press the government on its long-pending demands.

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The decision was taken at a meeting of the Samiti held at Matour on August 30. The rally will mark the anniversary of the organisation and will pass through the Palampur, Nagrota, Kangra, Dharamsala and Shahpur Assembly constituencies.

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During the meeting chaired by Samiti president Saurav Kaundal, it was decided that the protest would highlight the alleged failure of the government to act on the assurances given during the last year’s agitation. Last year, OBC members and supporters had undertaken a foot march from Kangra to Dharamsala, culminating in a rally attended by more than 20,000 people. A memorandum outlining the demands of the community was subsequently submitted to the government through the Kangra Deputy Commissioner.

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Kaundal alleged that even after a year, no concrete action had been taken on the major issues concerning the OBC community. He termed the delay a “betrayal” and said it had fuelled resentment among the community.

The key demands include the implementation of a 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in higher educational institutions, including medical and engineering colleges, Himachal Pradesh University and the state’s agriculture, horticulture and technical universities. The Samiti is also seeking a 27 per cent reservation in government jobs and the nomination of an OBC representative to the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

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Kaundal said the 93rd Constitutional Amendment was another major issue being raised by the organisation.

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