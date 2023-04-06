Himachal Pradesh overspent Rs 8,818 crore in 6 years, debt up: CAG

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 5

The Himachal Pradesh Government has indulged in excess expenditure of Rs 8,818 crore, which was not regularised by the legislature, during the past six years, even as the total debt of the cash-strapped state has exceeded Rs 75,400 crore.

The State Finances Audit report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) for 2021-22, tabled in the Vidhan Sabha by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today, highlighted fiscal mismanagement by the state amid rising debt and limited avenues for resource generation.

The overall liabilities of the state rose by Rs 18,092.07 crore from Rs 51,030.51 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 69,122.58 crore by March 31, 2022. While 10 per cent of it or Rs 6,952 crore is to be paid in the next one year, 40 per cent (Rs 27,677 crore) is due in the next two to five years and the remaining 50 per cent (Rs 34,001 crore) is to be paid after five years. Another remark in the report is about the expenditure of Rs 1,782.17 crore made in excess of the authorisation by the state legislature during 2021-22. This excess expenditure is required to be regularised by the legislature along with excess expenditure of Rs 8,818.47 crore pertaining to 2014-15 to 2020-2021.

A glaring example of the poor fiscal management was the government’s failure to contain the debt-GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) ratio within the target set by the 15th Finance Commission. However, the revenue deficit-GSDP ratio and fiscal deficit-GSDP ratio remained within the set limit. The CAG report also points towards the fact that the Himachal Pradesh Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (HP-FRBM) Act, passed in 2015, has not been amended to meet the revised targets for deficit and debt levels. The government has also not fully implemented the notified Indian Government Accounting Standards in the state.

Points at fiscal mismanagement