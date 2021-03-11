Himachal Pradesh constable paper leak: DIG, 3 SPs on printing panel under lens

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, May 24

Investigations by the SIT probing the constable recruitment scam revealed that the paper was leaked at the printing stage and not at the setting stage. The four-member printing committee, which was entrusted with the task to supervise the printing of papers and maintain secrecy, has come under the scanner.

A handwritten question bank of 200 questions was prepared by the paper setting committee. It was found the candidates, who had access to the paper, knew only about the final 80 questions. Sources said the authorities were contemplating to recommend administrative action against the four members of the printing committee, comprising a DIG and three SPs.

Candidates who had cleared the physical test were contacted by agents with the help of coaching centres. One of the kingpins Shiv Bahadur Singh, who was arrested from Varanasi, was earlier involved in similar cases. The gang procured question paper through an organised crime network and reached out to potential candidates with the help of agents.

Of 1,87,476 applicants, 75,803 had qualified the physical test. Of them, 26,346 cleared the written examination held at 81 centres across 11 districts on March 27.