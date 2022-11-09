Himachal Pradesh PM Modi's second home: Anurag Thakur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 8

Himachal is the second home of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he has special affection for the people of the state. This was stated by Union Minister Anurag Thakur here today.

He said Modi was again coming to the district and would address Vijay Sankalp Rally at Sujanpur on November 9. He urged people to reach the rally venue to listen to Modi.

He said the double-engine government had done unparallelled development and the time had come to keep both engines intact by ensuring the victory of the BJP. He said the party government would repeat under the guidance of Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur in the state.

Anurag said the PM had given more than expected by the state. The major projects included Rs 1,500 crore AIIMS at Bilaspur, Rs 400 crore PGI satellite centre at Una, Rs 350 crore medical college, Hamiprur, Rs 550 crore Central University, Rs 200 crore IIIT, Una, and Rs 175 crore Hydro Engineering College, Bilaspur.

#anurag thakur #Hamirpur #narendra modi