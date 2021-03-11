Himachal Pradesh poll mission: AAP deputes Punjab MLAs in border districts Kangra, Una

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, April 24

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has successfully organised two political rallies in Mandi and Kangra — the two biggest districts of Himachal Pradesh — is concentrating on border areas of the state with Punjab for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

The success of AAP rally in Kangra despite the ongoing harvesting season surprised many in the ruling BJP and Congress. Despite the fact that the AAP didn’t have any face in Himachal for the time being, it managed to bring in around 10,000 people for the rally of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Chambi ground of Kangra district, which falls in Shahpur Assembly constituency.

Information gathered by The Tribune revealed that a dedicated AAP team working at the ground level ensured the success of the party’s rally in politically significant Kangra district. Sources said the AAP leaders from Delhi and newly elected party MLAs from Punjab have been asked to campaign in Kangra and Una districts. AAP MLAs have already rented out properties in Himachal and the adjoining districts of Punjab where they would be staying till the Assembly elections. These MLAs have already started visiting the rural areas and selling the Delhi model of Arvind Kejriwal. While AAP MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy has been deputed in constituencies adjoining Kangra, AAP MLA from Sahnewal Hardeep Singh has been given five constituencies of Una, the sources said.

The campaign is being managed by the AAP team from Delhi, led by Satyendra Jain and Durgesh Pathak. At present, the AAP's Kangra team comprises people who were part of the Anna Hazare movement. Aman Guleria, an advocate from Kangra, who has been associated with AAP for long, is among the few party leaders from Kangra who are part of the core working strategy.

To date, AAP has managed to take in some sitting panchayat pradhans, district-level office-bearers of the Congress and the BJP and Zila Parishad members. The sources said most of the senior leaders of the BJP and the Congress, including former MLAs who were contacted by the AAP leadership, are demanding ticket assurance. However, the AAP leadership is not willing to commit party tickt to any leader for the time being. While AAP is trying to gain foothold in Kangra, BJP and Congress leaders are calculating who is set to lose or gain with the resurgence of AAP in the state.