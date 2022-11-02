Himachal Pradesh polls: BJP president JP Nadda to release party’s ‘vision document’ on Friday

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 2

BJP president J P Nadda will release on Friday the party’s ‘vision document’ (manifesto) for the Himachal Pradesh assembly polls.

Party sources said Nadda would release the manifesto in Shimla on November 4.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address at least two public meetings each on November 5 and 9. On Saturday, he will address rallies in Mandi and Solan, they said.

The election to the 68-member assembly is scheduled for February 12.

