Himachal Pradesh pre-poned monsoon break in schools after rain fury

Subhash Rajta
Shimla, July 11
In view of the adverse weather conditions prevailing in the state, the monsoon break in the government and private schools affiliated to HP Board of School Education has been pre-poned and adjusted.
The government and private schools functioning in the state and affiliated to CBSE/ICSE/any other Education Board may take the decision regarding closing of schools at their own level keeping in view the local weather conditions.
