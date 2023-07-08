Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, July 8

The weather department has raised the ‘orange’ alert to ‘red’ for isolated spells of extremely heavy rainfall in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Una, Hamirpur and Bilaspur for today and tomorrow.

“Himachal Pradesh is likely to get Heavy to Very heavy with Extremely heavy rainfall (more than 204.4 mm) on 8th & 9th July, and reduce thereafter,” IMD said

IMD has also warned of localised flooding and landslides in Himachal Pradesh.

Isolated spells of very heavy rainfall are likely in district Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan, while there could be isolated spells of heavy rain in Lahaul and Spiti.

Light to moderate precipitation associated with thunderstorm and lightning is likely to continue in most parts of the state for the next three-four days.

The ongoing rainfall activity is likely to be associated with spells of heavy to very heavy rainfall in low and mid hill districts of the state till July 10.

Over 90 roads have been affected due to the rainfall. Besides, 69 distribution transformers and 73 water schemes have been disrupted.

Most roads (39) have been affected in district Shimla, especially in the upper Shimla area.

Due to heavy rains, three houses have collapsed in Dochi village in Kasauli. A few more houses in the village are also under threat.