Himachal Pradesh rain fury: Several hotels offer free stay and meals to stranded tourists

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, July 11

Amid the rain fury across Himachal Pradesh, the offer extended by many hotels and guest houses in Manali and Barot offering free stay to stranded tourists only exemplifies the motto ‘Atithi Devo Bhav’ (guest is God).

Several hotels, especially in Manali, extended help without any charges to stranded tourists. Beas Valley and Beas Residency hotel at Rangari in Manali offered help free of cost to those in need of help. “No money will be charged for staying in the hotel and all assistance will be provided,” tweeted a hotel in Manali.

Colonel’s Barot Highland Retreat, 40 km from Mandi on the border of Kangra and Mandi, also offered free accommodation. “We will be honoured to share our meals and space with anyone in need,” the hotels tweeted, while sharing their location and contact numbers.

The tweet also made mention of some other hotels, including Apple Orchard Cottage on Old Solang Valley road near Burwa, Manali Tree House and café on Hampta Pass road in Prini village that were offering free stay to those caught in the rain fury while holidaying in Kullu-Manali area.

As the administration in the worst-affected districts of Kullu, Manali, Solan and Shimla are struggling to restore normalcy, the gesture by these hoteliers is being applauded while terming it as “real kindness”.

Satwant Atwal, officiating DGP, also sent out a tweet urging all hoteliers in Kullu and Manali to share their guest list so that the tourists could be helped in returning to their homes safely.

To all the hoteliers in Kullu and Mandi who can see us please put out your guest lists and contact us.#we_are_looking_for_you #हम_तत्पर_हैं pic.twitter.com/JqDwYP7PFb — Satwant Atwal,IPS (@SatwantAtwal) July 11, 2023

