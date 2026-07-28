Himachal Pradesh rains: Shimla among 7 districts under flood threat; vehicles buried in Chamba

The state's Meteorological Centre has issued a flash flood warning in seven districts districts of Himachal Pradesh over the next 24 hours as incessant monsoon rain continued to batter the state, triggering landslides and disrupting traffic.

Advertisement

As per the centre, there is a low to moderate risk of flash floods over few watersheds and neighbouring areas of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and Solan districts. People have been advised to avoid vulnerable areas, riverbanks and other water bodies as a precaution.

Advertisement

The weather office has also issued orange and yellow alerts for 12 districts of the state.

Advertisement

An orange alert has been issued for Shimla, Kangra, Solan, Mandi, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Una, Chamba and Sirmour districts, resulting in heavy rain at isolated places throughout the day.

A yellow alert has been issued for Kullu, Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts, where light to moderate rain is likely at isolated places.

Advertisement

In Bhariad village in Chamba, many families were forced to evacuate their houses after the seasonal rivulets suddenly changed course.

Streams and drains were overflowing due to the downpour. There were reports of about a dozen vehicles, including cars, trucks and two-wheelers, being buried under debris following a landslide near Bhariad on Udaipur-Golthi-Navodaya road.

Landslides deposited large quantities of debris onto roads and in residential areas. Boulders carried by the strong current of the Tadoli Nallah surged into a store, completely destroying it.

The debris also entered several nearby homes, causing significant distress to residents. The Sultanpur Nallah also turned ferocious, further compounding the difficulties for locals.

Meanwhile, traffic on Cart Road in Shimla has been disrupted after a landslide near Rajiv Bhawan. Debris fell onto the road, partially blocking traffic. Police and district administration officials reached the spot, barricaded the affected stretch and began clearance work.

Due to transformer failure at stage-2 of Satluj Water Supply Project and heavy silt and flooding at the other water sources, there could be disturbance in water supply in Shimla for the next few days until the transformer issue is resolved, a statement issued by the Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) on Tuesday said.

The Shimla Met office on Tuesday issued an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rains in isolated areas of four to five districts of Himachal Pradesh till July 30 and on August 3.

Monsoon remained active in several parts of the state over the last 24 hours with moderate to heavy rains. Jot in Chamba district received 137.8 mm of rainfall, followed by Naina Devi 118 mm, Murari Devi 83 mm, Ghamroor and Shimla 58.2 mm each, Brahmani 54.6 mm, Joggindenagar 52 mm, Malraon 47 mm, Olinda 44 mm, Hamirpur 43 mm and Nagrota Suriyan 42.2 mm.