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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh Rajput Mahasabha seeks sweeping reforms for general category welfare

Himachal Pradesh Rajput Mahasabha seeks sweeping reforms for general category welfare

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Dipender Manta
Mandi, Updated At : 11:41 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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KS Jamwal, Rajput Mahasabha president.
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The Rajput Mahasabha Himachal Pradesh has urged the state government to introduce a comprehensive policy and institutional reforms to address the educational, employment, economic and social concerns of the Rajput community and economically weaker families belonging to the general category. The mahasabha has presented an eight-point agenda, calling for concrete measures to ensure equal opportunities and greater participation in development.

The mahasabha stated that its proposals were not intended to undermine the rights of any community but to ensure that economically disadvantaged families receive adequate support and access to opportunities.

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In a joint statement, state president of the mahasabha Engineer KS Jamwal and district president Dr Amar Singh Guleria said that the organisation had presented its eight-point agenda to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a meeting of the Rajput Welfare Board last month. After the discussion, detailed proposals and a concept paper were also sent to Cabinet ministers, the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and the Leader of the Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur.

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The mahasabha has appealed to legislators from both ruling and opposition parties to raise these issues in the Assembly and other appropriate government forums to facilitate policy decisions.

A key demand is the establishment of a permanent Swarna Commission for general category communities on the lines of commissions constituted for other caste groups. The organisation has also called for the withdrawal of the controversial UGC regulations and sought a review of the provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

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