Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh ready for BJP return: Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh ready for BJP return: Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Kullu, Updated At : 01:59 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
LoP Jai Ram Thakur at a felicitation ceremony for newly elected representatives in Anni, Kullu district, on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said people across Himachal Pradesh were waiting for a BJP government. He was speaking at a felicitation ceremony for newly elected representatives in Anni, Kullu district.

Serving one’s own people and reducing their hardships brought a distinct satisfaction, he said, adding that he understood the pain and problems of the people because he was born and raised in these valleys. He had promised himself that when given a chance, he would work to lift the burden from people’s backs. Despite Covid, he claimed, his government broke all road-building records, which would be difficult to match. His first Cabinet, he said, worked to ensure pensions for the elderly.

Thakur alleged that the present Congress government had closed more than 1,000 institutions, including schools, hospitals and offices and over half a dozen veterinary hospitals in Anni. He criticised CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for not understanding the needs of livestock owners, noting Anni’s role in animal husbandry and milk production.

Taking a swipe at Sukhu over the credit for the BBMB and Wildflower Hall victories, Thakur said the BBMB final win came in 2011 under Prem Kumar Dhumal, and the Wildflower Hall verdict in October 2022, two months before Sukhu became CM. He also said Sunder Singh Thakur should decline the minister’s post and protect his self-respect rather than face repeated humiliation.

Advertisement

The CM, he said, had avoided panchayat elections because he knew his party’s position, but the BJP fought up to the Supreme Court to ensure the polls were held. He claimed the BJP won 11 of the 12 zila parishads, losing Chamba by one vote, and said the Congress would fare worse in the Assembly elections.

He questioned the Congress’ guarantees, alleging that jobs had been cut and women had not received the promised honorarium. The CM had visited Anni only once during a disaster, he said, while he himself had visited seven times as CM.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts