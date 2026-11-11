Himachal Pradesh ready for BJP return: Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday said people across Himachal Pradesh were waiting for a BJP government. He was speaking at a felicitation ceremony for newly elected representatives in Anni, Kullu district.

Serving one’s own people and reducing their hardships brought a distinct satisfaction, he said, adding that he understood the pain and problems of the people because he was born and raised in these valleys. He had promised himself that when given a chance, he would work to lift the burden from people’s backs. Despite Covid, he claimed, his government broke all road-building records, which would be difficult to match. His first Cabinet, he said, worked to ensure pensions for the elderly.

Thakur alleged that the present Congress government had closed more than 1,000 institutions, including schools, hospitals and offices and over half a dozen veterinary hospitals in Anni. He criticised CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for not understanding the needs of livestock owners, noting Anni’s role in animal husbandry and milk production.

Taking a swipe at Sukhu over the credit for the BBMB and Wildflower Hall victories, Thakur said the BBMB final win came in 2011 under Prem Kumar Dhumal, and the Wildflower Hall verdict in October 2022, two months before Sukhu became CM. He also said Sunder Singh Thakur should decline the minister’s post and protect his self-respect rather than face repeated humiliation.

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The CM, he said, had avoided panchayat elections because he knew his party’s position, but the BJP fought up to the Supreme Court to ensure the polls were held. He claimed the BJP won 11 of the 12 zila parishads, losing Chamba by one vote, and said the Congress would fare worse in the Assembly elections.

He questioned the Congress’ guarantees, alleging that jobs had been cut and women had not received the promised honorarium. The CM had visited Anni only once during a disaster, he said, while he himself had visited seven times as CM.