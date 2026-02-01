DT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh receives fresh snow, rain

Himachal Pradesh receives fresh snow, rain

Shillaroo in Shimla district and Kothi in Kullu district witnessed 5 cm snow, while Kufri received 4 cm snow

PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 08:19 PM Feb 01, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Tourists enjoy winter and adventure sports at snow-laden Solang Valley in Kullu district on Sunday. PTI
Himachal Pradesh on Sunday witnessed light snowfall along with rain, amid yellow weather warning cautioning against thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, officials said.

Shillaroo in Shimla district and Kothi in Kullu district witnessed 5 cm snow, while Kufri received 4 cm snow.

Similarly, the Gondhla village in Lahaul and Spiti witnessed 3 cm snow, Khadrala in Shimla 2.5 cm, Sangla in Kinnaur 2.1 cm and Kalpa 0.8 cm.

Manali received 10 mm rain, which was the highest in the state, followed by Sujanpur Tira in Hamirpur district, which recorded 7.8 mm rain. Shimla received 4.2 mm rain, Solan 3.4 mm, Nadaun 2.6 mm and Nahan 2.4 mm.

Also, the lowest temperature in the state was minus 3.6 degrees Celsius in Lahaul and Spiti's Tabo.

According to the weather office, snowfall and rainfall are very likely to continue in middle and higher hills of the state on February 2 and 3.

Weather will remain dry in plains and lower hills of the state, officials said.

