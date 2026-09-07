Himachal Pradesh reels under heavy rains: 85 roads blocked, power & water supply disrupted

As many as 85 roads continue to remain blocked across the state, while 59 transformers and six drinking water schemes are disrupted after being damaged due to torrential rains.

As per the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), out of the total blocked roads, 36 are in Mandi, 22 in Kullu, 13 in Sirmour, seven in Kangra, three in Una, two in Shimla, and one each in Solan and Lahaul and Spiti. Also, 40 transformers are disrupted in Mandi, 10 in Kullu, seven in Kinnaur, and two in Shimla. Apart from this, five drinking water supply schemes are disrupted in Shimla and one in Chamba.

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Meanwhile, light to moderate rain is very likely to continue in isolated places of the state as the State's Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow alert for three districts for today. The districts include Shimla, Kinnaur, and Lahaul and Spiti, resulting in light rains in isolated places throughout the day. Weather is expected to remain mostly dry in the rest of the state.