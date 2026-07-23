Himachal restores independent status of Govt Boys Sr Sec School in Nurpur, revokes merger

The Himachal Pradesh Government has restored the independent status of the Government Boys Senior Secondary School (GSSS), Nurpur, along with its affiliation to the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE). The Education Department issued a fresh notification on Wednesday, revoking its earlier merger with the CBSE-affiliated PM Shri Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Nurpur.

Advertisement

The Tribune had highlighted the issue and the concerns of residents, parents, students and stakeholders on several occasions, most recently on July 15. The decision came shortly after a delegation of newly elected Congress-supported Nurpur Municipal Council members, accompanied by former MLA Ajay Mahajan, met CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Shimla and urged him to restore the school's independent status.

Advertisement

Residents, students, parents and several social and voluntary organisations had been demanding the revocation of the merger since it was announced through a notification issued on February 18. The merger had combined the 156-year-old HPBOSE-affiliated Government Boys Senior Secondary School with the CBSE-affiliated PM Shri Girls GSSS, which functions from the historic residence of Justice Bakshi Tek Chand in Ward Number 8 of Nurpur. The move had triggered widespread public resentment and protests after the beginning of enrolments for the current academic session.

Advertisement

The demand gained further momentum after the state government, on July 7, revoked the merger of two Government Senior Secondary Schools at Palampur in Kangra district and Bhangrotu in Mandi district. Citing this precedent, residents intensified their campaign for similar relief to the Nurpur institution. Responding to sustained public demand, the CM accepted the request, leading to the issuance of the fresh notification, restoring the school's separate status and HPBOSE affiliation.

Former MLA Ajay Mahajan and chairperson of Nurpur MC Niti Mahajan thanked the CM for restoring the independent status of the historical educational institution.