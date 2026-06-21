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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank opens renovated Taklech branch

Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank opens renovated Taklech branch

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:38 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Senior officials during the inauguration of the Taklech branch of the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank in Shimla district.
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The newly renovated building of the Taklech branch of the Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank was inaugurated today by the bank’s Chairman, Davender Shyam. The ceremony was also attended by Director Hari Krishan Himral and Managing Director Vinay Singh (IAS), along with senior bank officials, local panchayat representatives, residents and a large number of customers.

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Addressing the gathering, Chairman Davender Shyam said the bank was making rapid strides towards modernisation and was upgrading and beautifying its branches in a phased manner.

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“Branches are being upgraded in line with evolving customer expectations and the demands of the modern banking environment,” he said. He added that all branches would eventually be equipped with proper customer seating arrangements and modern banking facilities to enhance convenience and service delivery.

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Highlighting the bank’s progress, Shyam credited the leadership of CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for the institution’s continued growth. “Inspired by the CM’s vision, the bank is continuously working to deliver better and more efficient banking services to the common people,” he said.

Speaking about recent initiatives for the bank’s growth, the Chairman revealed that he had recently met RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra in Mumbai. During the meeting, he raised concerns regarding RBI guidelines issued on November 28, 2025, which restricted cooperative banks from extending short-term cash credit limits linked to institutional loans.

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Shyam said he urged the RBI to reconsider the restrictions and restore the facility, which would help expand the bank’s lending portfolio.

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