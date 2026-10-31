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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh to earn Rs 37 crore annually from Wildflower Hall, says CM

Himachal Pradesh to earn Rs 37 crore annually from Wildflower Hall, says CM

State received no revenue from property for 23 years; Rs 401 crore recovered after legal battle

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:17 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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Hotel Wildflower Hall in Chharabra, Shimla. Photo: X/@SukhuSukhvinder
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday said Himachal Pradesh would earn around Rs 37 crore in annual revenue from Wildflower Hall through e-auction. He said the state had received no revenue from the property for the past 23 years.

“However, the income generated from it will now be spent on public welfare and development works,” he added.

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The Chief Minister said the Wildflower Hall case had been pending since 2003 and that, through sustained and effective legal efforts, the state government had secured a favourable outcome. As a result, the state government had received Rs 401 crore.

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He said the money belonged to the people and would be utilised exclusively for their welfare and betterment. “This achievement reflects the government’s commitment to transparency, integrity and good governance. The present government is making continuous efforts to strengthen the state’s economy and make Himachal Pradesh financially self-reliant,” Sukhu said.

He also criticised the Central Government, saying its decision to discontinue the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) to Himachal Pradesh had adversely affected the state’s financial position.

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Sukhu said he had been willing to raise the issue of restoring the RDG with the Central Government, even with BJP leaders leading the delegation, but they were not willing to support the move. He said the discontinuation of the grant was causing the state an annual loss of around Rs 8,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore.

He also said the previous BJP government had not taken any effective steps to tackle the growing drug menace in the state.

“In contrast, the present government has taken strict measures against the illegal drug trade, particularly chitta, since coming to power,” he said.

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