Himachal Pradesh to go for green fuel in big way: CM Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 14

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the state government had decided to go for green fuel in a big way.

He said that keeping in view the ever increasing flow of vehicles into the state, the government would promote electric vehicles. He said charging stations would be established at strategically identified locations so as to facilitate the owners of electric vehicles.

Sukhu said in order to cope up with the ever increasing traffic, stress must be laid on the construction of ropeways and other alternative modes of transportation. He presided over a meeting of senior officers to understand the functioning of various departments.

He directed the officers of the Forest Department to ensure time-bound FCA/ FRA clearances so that development projects could be taken in hand well in time.

Sukhu directed the Animal Husbandry and Agriculture departments to come up with new ideas to strengthen agro and dairy-based economy to boost the income of farmers and prepare a blue print for such a plan.

He directed all officers of the state government to take proactive steps to ensure effective implementation of welfare schemes besides coming up with innovative ideas.

“The officers must come up with innovative ideas to strengthen and streamline the departmental functioning so as to deliver to the general public,” he said.

