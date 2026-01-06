Himachal Pradesh to monetise free hydropower

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to monetise the annual 438 MW of free power it receives from the Nathpa Jhakri and Rampur hydropower projects in the Sutlej basin near Rampur by selling it through power trading. The decision was approved by the state Cabinet at its meeting held on December 30.

Under the new arrangement, this free power will no longer be supplied to the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEB). Instead, it will be traded by the Directorate of Energy, which has been designated as an Energy Management Centre to undertake power trading activities. The move is aimed at generating much-needed revenue for the state while introducing greater transparency and efficiency in the management of free power accruing from large hydropower projects.

Previously, the HPSEB utilised this free power to supply electricity to consumers across the state. The government now believes that selling the power on the market will allow it to realise better financial returns, strengthening the state’s fiscal position.

In another major decision affecting the power sector, the Cabinet granted substantial relief to hydropower projects below 25 MW capacity by rationalising the levy of free power as royalty. More than 500 such projects are expected to benefit from the move.

These projects, including those that had already signed Implementation Agreements (IAs), were earlier required to pay enhanced royalty ranging from 12 to 30 per cent, in addition to 1 per cent contribution towards the Local Area Development Fund (LADF). Power producers had raised concerns that these levies had made several projects financially unviable.

Following recommendations of a Cabinet sub-committee headed by Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi, the Cabinet approved amendments to the Swaran Jayanti Energy Policy-2021. As per the revised policy, all eligible projects, whether or not they have signed IAs, will now pay a uniform 12 per cent free power royalty along with a one per cent LADF contribution.

The government expects this relaxation to unlock investments of nearly Rs 20,000 crore and accelerate the start of work on multiple stalled hydropower projects. However, the relief will not apply to projects that have already been commissioned or those where Power Purchase Agreements have already been executed with HPSEB.