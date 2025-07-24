DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh to receive heavy rain from July 26-28, yellow alert issued

Himachal Pradesh to receive heavy rain from July 26-28, yellow alert issued

The state experiences light to moderate rain at many places during the last 24 hours
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:09 PM Jul 24, 2025 IST
People walk with umbrellas during rain at the Ridge in Shimla on Thursday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
Himachal Pradesh is set to receive spells of heavy rain from July 26 onwards as the state's Meteorological Department has issued a yellow weather warning for several districts from July 26 to 28.

During this period, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places of the state. The department has mentioned that light to moderate rain will continue to occur across the state till July 30. During this period, maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 3°C to 5°C, while minimum temperatures will remain normal.

Meanwhile, monsoon activity in the state was normal during the last 24 hours as the state received light to moderate rain at many places.

Nagrota Surian in Kangra district received 50 mm rain, which was the highest in the state, followed by Naina Devi which recorded 30 mm rain. Nahan received 28.1 mm, Kasauli 18 mm, Chamba 12 mm, Shimla 9.4 mm, Palampur 7.4 mm, Dharamsala 6.1 mm and Kangra 5.8 mm.

Also, maximum temperatures were in the range of 17°C to 35°C during the past 24 hours, while minimum temperatures were in the range of 11°C to 26°C.

Maximum temperature in Shimla was 24°C, Dharamsala 30.1°C, Manali 26.2°C, Dalhousie 23.4°C, Kangra 32°C, Mandi 33.6°C, Kalpa 23°C, Nahan 29.1°C, Bhuntar and Sundernagar 33.6°C each, Solan 31°C, Bilaspur 35.6°C, Hamirpur 33.2°C, Chamba 29.9°C, Kufri and Narkanda 21.1°C each, Reckong Peo 28.2°C and Kasauli 27.4°C.

With 34.5°C maximum temperature, Una was the hottest place in the state while Keylong, headquarters of tribal district Lahaul and Spiti recorded 11°C and was the coldest place in the state.

