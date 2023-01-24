Himachal Pradesh to receive heavy snow on Tuesday and Wednesday: IMD

ANI

Shimla, January 24

Heavy snow warning has been issued across Himachal Pradesh for Tuesday and Wednesday following the presence of a Western Disturbance, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the state meteorological centre, the weather will be bad in the higher reaches of the state.

"During the past 24 hours, the weather has remained dry in the state. The maximum temperatures are above normal while the minimum temperatures are also normal. Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti recorded a minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius on Monday," Sandeep Kumar Sharma, senior scientist at IMD, Himachal Pradesh, said.

He said, “A warning has been issued for heavy snow in the state on January 24 and 25.”

“There is a possibility of light rain and snow in higher reaches in one or two places. This activity will intensify in the state and weather will be bad on January 24 and 25,” Sharma said.

“We have issued a heavy snow warning for Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur districts. The mid-hill districts of Kangra, Chamba, Mandi and Shimla will also have one or two spells of heavy snow in higher reaches," Sharma added.

He said there would be another spell of rain and snow in the region.