Himachal Pradesh to receive more rain for next 5 days, predicts IMD

ANI

Shimla, June 27

There is a possibility of rains for the next five days in Himachal Pradesh, some places may receive heavy rains, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

"There is a possibility of rain for the next 5 days. Heavy rain alert continues at some places of the state," said Sandeep Kumar Sharma, IMD scientist, Shimla.

Sandeep Kumar Sharma said that more than average rainfall is likely in the state in June this year.

"An orange alert has been issued today and a yellow one for tomorrow. More than average rainfall likely in June," the IMD scientist said.

The Meteorological Centre in Shimla on Tuesday predicted light rainfall with thunderstorms in different parts of the state.

According to the weather department, different areas of Kangra, Chamba, Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, and Solan districts are expected to get light-intensity rainfall with thunderstorms.

Earlier in the day, heavy rain triggered a flash flood in Himachal Pradesh that blocked Tandi-Killar State Highway-26 in Dared Nala, officials said on Tuesday.

Monsoon hit Himachal Pradesh on June 24 and till now, 9 people have lost their lives, said officials.

"Monsoon hit Himachal Pradesh on June 24. Till now, 9 people have lost their lives, 14 injured, 4 houses are fully damaged while 28 are partially damaged due to heavy rains. The estimated loss is approximately Rs 104 crore," said Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management.

