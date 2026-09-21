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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh to witness another rain spell on September 25, 26

Himachal Pradesh to witness another rain spell on September 25, 26

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:25 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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People enjoy a stroll on a sunny Sunday in Shimla. tribune photo
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Himachal Pradesh is set to witness another spell of rainfall from September 25. As per the state’s meteorological centre, while the weather is expected to remain dry across the state till September 24, light to moderate rain is very likely to occur in plains, low and mid hills of the state on September 25 and 26. Weather, however, will continue to remain dry in the high hills of the state.

Also, the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal across the state during this period.

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Weather was almost dry across the state during the past 24 hours. The maximum temperature in Shimla was 25.3°C. Similarly, Dharamsala recorded 30°C maximum temperature, Manali 25.4°C, Mandi 31.8°C, Solan 29°C, Nahan 27.9°C, Kalpa 24.3°C, Bhuntar 31.6°C, Sundernagar 32.8°C, Keylong 21.7°C, Kangra 32°C, Kufri 20°C and Bilaspur 32°C.

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The highest maximum temperature in the state was 34.2°C, which was recorded in Una, while the lowest minimum temperature was 4.6°C, which was recorded in Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti.

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