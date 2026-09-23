Himachal Pradesh to witness another spell of rain from Sept 24 onwards

After witnessing dry weather conditions for the past few days, Himachal Pradesh is set to witness another spell of rainfall from September 24 onwards. As per the State Meteorological Centre, light to moderate rain is very likely to occur in the plains and low and mid hills of the state on September 24 and 25, while the weather will remain dry in the high hills.

However, rainfall is very likely to intensify across the state from September 26 onwards, as the centre has issued yellow weather alerts for September 26 and 27. While minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal during this period, maximum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2°C to 3°C.

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Weather remained almost dry across the state during the last 24 hours, with most places witnessing a bright sunny day.

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The maximum temperature in Shimla was 26°C. Similarly, Dharamshala recorded a maximum temperature of 30°C, Manali 25.8°C, Mandi 32°C, Solan 30.2°C, Nahan 30.8°C, Kalpa 23.1°C, Bhuntar 33°C, Sundernagar 32.9°C, Keylong 21.1°C, Kangra 32.6°C, Kufri 19.9°C and Bilaspur 34°C.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 34°C, recorded in Una, while the lowest minimum temperature was 4.9°C, recorded in Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti.