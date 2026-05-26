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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh to witness intense heat wave on May 27; yellow warning issued for eight district

Himachal Pradesh to witness intense heat wave on May 27; yellow warning issued for eight district

A heavy spell of rain and hailstorm, which is very likely to occur in many parts of the state from May 28 onwards

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:26 PM May 26, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh is set to witness extensive heat wave conditions on May 27, as the State Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow weather warning for heat waves for eight districts.

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The centre has issued a yellow alert for Shimla, Solan, Mandi, Kangra, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Sirmour districts for May 27, resulting in heat wave conditions in isolated places of these districts.

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Similarly, a yellow warning for heat waves has also been issued for several districts for May 28 as well. As per the centre, maximum and minimum temperature across the state will surge by 2°C to 5°C in the next two days, after which temperatures will fall by 2°C to 6°C, as a result of a heavy spell of rain and hailstorm, which is very likely to occur in many parts of the state from May 28 onwards.

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Meanwhile, very light precipitation was witnessed in several parts of the state during the last 24 hours, while the weather was mostly dry in the state.

Minimum temperatures across the state were normal and ranged between 3°C to 25°C. However, maximum temperatures were 2°C to 4°C above normal and ranged between 14°C to 42°C.

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Maximum temperature in Shimla was 27°C, Dharamshala 33°C, Manali 27.4°C, Kangra 37.4°C, Solan 34.5°C, Mandi 37.4°C, Sundernagar 37.9°C, Kufri 22.7°C, Kalpa 22.4°C, Keylong 18.4°C, Nahan 36.7°C and Bhuntar 34.5°C and Chamba 32.3°C.

With 42.6°C maximum temperatures, Una was the hottest place in the state while Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest as it recorded 3.8°C minimum temperature.

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