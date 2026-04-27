Himachal Pradesh to witness snow, hail, rain from April 28 to May 3

After witnessing extensive heat wave conditions over the past few days, Himachal Pradesh is set to witness a spell of snowfall, hailstorm and rain from April 28 till May 3, thus bringing the mercury down across the state by a few notches.

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For April 28, the State’s Meteorological Department has issued an orange weather warning for Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Kangra and Chamba districts, resulting in heavy hailstorm accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places of these districts.

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Similarly, a yellow weather warning has also been issued for Una, Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts, resulting in thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds in isolated places.

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The department has also issued orange and yellow weather warnings for various districts of the state for April 29 as well.

The department has forecasted continuous precipitation across the state till May 3. During this period, minimum temperatures across the state are very likely to fall by 2°C to 4°C in the next few days, while maximum temperatures are also very likely to drop by 2°C to 5°C in the next few days, bringing relief from the scorching heat.

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Meanwhile, the weather was mostly dry across the state during the last 24 hours, with most of the places witnessing a very hot day.

Minimum temperatures in most parts of the state were 2°C to 3°C above normal, ranging between 6°C to 22°C. Similarly, maximum temperatures across the state were 2°C to 7° above normal, ranging between 20°C to 42°C.

Maximum temperature in Shimla was 27.5°C, Dharamshala 33.1°C, Manali 27.2°C, Kangra 36.7°C, Mandi 36°C, Solan 33°C, Tabo 21.6°C, Sundernagar and Nahan 36.5°C each, Bhuntar 34.4°C and Kalpa 23.9°C.

With 42°C minimum temperatures, Una was the hottest place in the state while Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest as it recorded 6.4°C minimum temperature