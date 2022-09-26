Himachal Pradesh tops in providing social security: BJP

Shimla, September 25
The BJP has altered the political customs in the country and now the trends will change in Himachal too with BJP winning the upcoming Assembly elections, said BJP state president Suresh Kashyap. He said a new chapter of development had been written in the state.
Participating in the seminar organised by BJP Law and Legal Affairs Cell along with election co -incharge Devendra Singh Rana, Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj and organization general secretary Pawan Rana, Kashyap said that Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur’s government in the state have run many schemes for the welfare of the people and Himachal is number 1 in the whole country in terms of social security.
The programme was presided over by the state coordinator of the cell, Anshul Bansal.
