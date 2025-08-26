DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh tourists alert: Here are the hill destinations to avoid

Himachal Pradesh tourists alert: Here are the hill destinations to avoid

Heavy rains disrupt access to major Himachal tourist spots
article_Author
Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 12:14 PM Aug 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Road travel to Shimla and Kasauli from Chandigarh remains unaffected. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
Advertisement

Several popular tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh, including Manali, Kullu, Dalhousie, and Lahaul-Spiti, are currently inaccessible due to heavy rains and landslides. The Chandigarh-Manali highway is open only up till Mandi, with a major blockage near Pandoh cutting off access to higher regions.

Advertisement

Travel from Dharamsala to Chamba is also not possible, and the route to McLeodganj is disrupted despite the Chandigarh-Dharamsala road being open. The Pathankot-Dharamsala road remains closed.

However, travel to Shimla and Kasauli from Chandigarh remains unaffected. At Chakki Mor, traffic is being regulated to one-way due to frequent landslide threats. Travelers are advised to check road conditions before planning a trip.

Advertisement

Below are the inaccessible tourist spots:

Dalhousie, Manali, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti are currently inaccessible due to heavy rains.

Advertisement

Chandigarh-Manali Highway:

Operational up to Mandi.

Blocked near Pandoh, cutting off access to Manali, Kullu, and Lahaul-Spiti.

Road to Chamba from Dharamsala:

Not functional.

Chandigarh to Dharamsala Road:

Open, but Disruption on the road to Mcleodganj.

Pathankot-Dharamsala Road:

Not operational.

Chandigarh-Shimla Highway:

Fully operational.

Road to Kasauli:

Operational.

Chakki Mor (landslide-prone):

Traffic occasionally made one-way due to landslide risks.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts