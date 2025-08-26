Himachal Pradesh tourists alert: Here are the hill destinations to avoid

Several popular tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh, including Manali, Kullu, Dalhousie, and Lahaul-Spiti, are currently inaccessible due to heavy rains and landslides. The Chandigarh-Manali highway is open only up till Mandi, with a major blockage near Pandoh cutting off access to higher regions.

Travel from Dharamsala to Chamba is also not possible, and the route to McLeodganj is disrupted despite the Chandigarh-Dharamsala road being open. The Pathankot-Dharamsala road remains closed.

However, travel to Shimla and Kasauli from Chandigarh remains unaffected. At Chakki Mor, traffic is being regulated to one-way due to frequent landslide threats. Travelers are advised to check road conditions before planning a trip.

Below are the inaccessible tourist spots:

Dalhousie, Manali, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti are currently inaccessible due to heavy rains.

Chandigarh-Manali Highway:

Operational up to Mandi.

Blocked near Pandoh, cutting off access to Manali, Kullu, and Lahaul-Spiti.

Road to Chamba from Dharamsala:

Not functional.

Chandigarh to Dharamsala Road:

Open, but Disruption on the road to Mcleodganj.

Pathankot-Dharamsala Road:

Not operational.

Chandigarh-Shimla Highway:

Fully operational.

Road to Kasauli:

Operational.

Chakki Mor (landslide-prone):

Traffic occasionally made one-way due to landslide risks.