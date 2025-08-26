Himachal Pradesh tourists alert: Here are the hill destinations to avoid
Several popular tourist destinations in Himachal Pradesh, including Manali, Kullu, Dalhousie, and Lahaul-Spiti, are currently inaccessible due to heavy rains and landslides. The Chandigarh-Manali highway is open only up till Mandi, with a major blockage near Pandoh cutting off access to higher regions.
Travel from Dharamsala to Chamba is also not possible, and the route to McLeodganj is disrupted despite the Chandigarh-Dharamsala road being open. The Pathankot-Dharamsala road remains closed.
However, travel to Shimla and Kasauli from Chandigarh remains unaffected. At Chakki Mor, traffic is being regulated to one-way due to frequent landslide threats. Travelers are advised to check road conditions before planning a trip.
Below are the inaccessible tourist spots:
Dalhousie, Manali, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti are currently inaccessible due to heavy rains.
Chandigarh-Manali Highway:
Operational up to Mandi.
Blocked near Pandoh, cutting off access to Manali, Kullu, and Lahaul-Spiti.
Road to Chamba from Dharamsala:
Not functional.
Chandigarh to Dharamsala Road:
Open, but Disruption on the road to Mcleodganj.
Pathankot-Dharamsala Road:
Not operational.
Chandigarh-Shimla Highway:
Fully operational.
Road to Kasauli:
Operational.
Chakki Mor (landslide-prone):
Traffic occasionally made one-way due to landslide risks.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now