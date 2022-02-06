Himachal Pradesh unit under lens over extra neutral alcohol 'diversion'

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 5

A day after the State Taxes and Excise Department (STED) detected illegal stock of one lakh bulk litres of spirit worth Rs 58.50 lakh at a Kala Amb pharmaceutical company, it has come to light that extra neutral alcohol (ENA) worth Rs 4.88 crore was bought by Ambala-based sister concern of the firm. Most of the stock was purchased in the second half of the last financial year. Now, it is being ascertained where this huge quantity was sold.

A team of STED officials headed by Joint Commissioner Ujjwal Singh Rana, who inspected Dutch Formulation and its sister concern at Ambala, detected the purchase. Since the ENA is used to manufacture alcohol, officials are now ascertaining whether it was sold in “illegal markets” for manufacturing unauthorised liquor.

The team had yesterday detected seven fake e-way bills at Jogindernagar-based bottling plant which is under the scanner in the Mandi hooch case. “While tracing its linkages, our team zeroed in on Dutch Formulation, which was supplied sanitiser by its sister concern. It is being ascertained whether the ENA was supplied in the garb of sanitiser,” said Rana.

Seven fake e-way bills pertaining to the sale of sanitiser to the Chief Medical Officer, Dharamsala, and Paprola-based Rajiv Gandhi Ayush Medical College had been produced by the firms. However, no such sanitiser had been ordered by either department.

The STED team’s complaint to the Kala Amb police was referred to the Special Investigation Team probing the hooch case as it is linked to the unauthorised liquor trade being probed by it. Additional SP, Sirmaur, Babita Rana said, After examining the complaint of STED officials against Dutch Formulation, the case has been referred to the SIT probing the Mandi hooch case.”

