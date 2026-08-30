Himachal Pradesh University and Lovely Professional University sign pact to boost research, knowledge sharing

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) and Lovely Professional University (LPU), Jalandhar, Punjab, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote academic, research, innovation and knowledge-sharing collaborations between the two institutions.

Advertisement

LPU is a NAAC-accredited A++ university and one of the prominent higher education institutions in India. It has a strong focus on quality education, research, innovation, entrepreneurship and industry-academia collaboration. The university has developed a vibrant academic and research ecosystem, supported by extensive infrastructure and opportunities for interdisciplinary teaching, research and innovation.

Advertisement

The MoU was signed by HPU Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahavir Singh and LPU VC Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu in the presence of Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, and Founder Chancellor of LPU.

Advertisement

Speaking about the MoU, Prof Singh said it would provide a framework for collaboration between faculty members and staff of both universities in areas such as joint research projects, funded research, joint publications, patent development, consultancy, and participation in lectures, seminars and other academic events.

“The agreement also envisages the reciprocal exchange of undergraduate and postgraduate students for study, research and short-duration academic programmes. Both institutions will facilitate the exchange of academic publications, research outputs and scholarly information, as well as the sharing of research facilities and infrastructure, subject to mutual consent,” he said.

Advertisement

The VC said the two universities would further explore cooperation in training programmes, internships, workshops, guest lectures, short-term courses, co-teaching, curriculum development, conferences and seminars. “Specific activities, including faculty visits and student exchange programmes, may be developed jointly on a case-by-case basis through mutually agreed written arrangements,” he added.

Prof Singh said the MoU was expected to create new opportunities for inter-institutional collaboration, interdisciplinary research, innovation, student development and knowledge exchange. It would also strengthen the academic and research ecosystem of both universities, he added.

Dr Ramesh Thakur, Associate Director, Centre for Green Energy and Nano Technology, HPU, and Prof Monica Gulati, Registrar, and Prof Atul Thakur, Dean, Research and Development (R&D) Cell, LPU, were also present on the occasion.