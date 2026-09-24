Himachal Pradesh University expands modern learning facilities at institute of technology

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahavir Singh today inaugurated the new facility for the Department of Civil Engineering and the Department of Electronics & Communication Engineering at the University Institute of Technology (UIT), Multi-Faculty Phase-III.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Singh said the new facility featured six modern classrooms equipped with smart interactive panels. “These modern facilities will provide students with a technology-based, better and more effective learning environment,” he said.

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He said the modern facilities would give a significant boost to teaching, research and innovation activities in both departments. He also congratulated the teachers and students of both departments on the new facilities.

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While inspecting the building, Prof Singh visited each classroom, interacted with the students and enquired about their studies and academic activities. Interacting with the students, the Vice-Chancellor encouraged them to study diligently, strive for excellence in their respective subjects and bring laurels to the university. He also motivated them to develop an interest in subjects beyond their respective fields, as well as in new technologies, innovation, research, literature, art and contemporary fields.

“In present times, mere knowledge of one’s own subject is not sufficient for students. They should also acquire multidisciplinary knowledge, technical proficiency, creative thinking and innovation,” he said.

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Prof Singh also called upon the teachers to provide students with opportunities for research and practical learning, along with quality education.