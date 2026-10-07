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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh University eyes pact with Norwegian institutes for green energy research

Himachal Pradesh University eyes pact with Norwegian institutes for green energy research

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:58 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has explored the possibility of developing a trilateral research collaboration with the Institute for Energy Technology (IFE), Norway, and Oslo Metropolitan University (OsloMet) to develop innovative solutions to emerging challenges in energy, environment and sustainability.

The initiative assumes significance in view of the growing global emphasis on the green transition and sustainable energy systems. The discussions were held during a visit by a high-level HPU delegation, led by Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahavir Singh, to IFE, a leading international research institute working in the fields of energy, nuclear technology, digitalisation, materials science and sustainable technological solutions.

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During the interaction, the HPU delegation made a presentation on the university and its emerging research ecosystem. It highlighted the university’s research strengths, major research centres, ongoing externally funded projects, emerging areas of interdisciplinary research and initiatives in green energy, nanotechnology, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, materials science and sustainable technologies. Officials and researchers from IFE also made a presentation, providing the HPU delegation with an overview of the institute’s major research programmes, expertise, infrastructure and ongoing international collaborations. The presentations were followed by an extensive interactive session during which several potential areas of mutual interest were identified.

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Prof Mahavir Singh said the visit provided an important platform for detailed interaction and exchange of ideas between senior officials and researchers of HPU and IFE.

“During the visit, comprehensive discussions were held on strengthening academic and research linkages and exploring possibilities for joint research, collaborative projects, technology development, researcher exchange and capacity building,” he said.

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He said the discussions covered opportunities for collaboration in renewable and green energy technologies, advanced materials and nanotechnology, hydrogen and energy storage, battery technologies, solar energy, digitalisation and artificial intelligence, biotechnology, sustainable technologies and interdisciplinary research.

The possibility of developing joint research proposals, faculty and researcher exchange programmes, student training initiatives and seeking support through bilateral and international funding programmes was also discussed, he added.

“The visit marks an important step towards expanding the international research footprint of the university and establishing meaningful institutional linkages with leading research organisations and universities in Norway,” the VC said.

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