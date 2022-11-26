Himachal Pradesh University forms committee as student agitation spreads

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 25

Students are up in arms in various colleges across the state over poor result in B.Sc and B.Com (first year) classes. Alleging that 70 to 80 per cent students have failed due to the faulty online evaluation process in the colleges affiliated to Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, they are demanding free of cost re-checking or promotion to the next class.

According to HPU Controller of Examination JS Negi, the aggregate result of B.Sc and B.Com first year is 31 per cent and 58 per cent, respectively. Around 16,500 students sat for these exams.

While asserting that he has no reason to doubt the evaluation process at the moment, Negi said that the university would take every possible step to address the genuine concerns of the students.

“We have decided to randomly pick up 10 answer sheets from the colleges and see whether those have been evaluated properly,” said Negi. Also, he said, a five-member committee has been constituted to look into the entire matter. “We will act as per the recommendations of the committee once it submits its findings in the next couple of days,” said Negi.

Negi further said that 31 per cent pass percentage in B.Sc first year wasn’t too bad. “Generally, the B.Sc first year result is normally not good. Also, we must not forget that it’s the Covid batch that had been promoted without exams in Plus 1 and Plus 2. So, they might have found it difficult to cope,” said Negi.

Meanwhile, students are claiming that the faulty online evaluation system is the reason behind such poor result. While holding a protest at HPU today, SFI leaders threatened to gherao the university if corrective measures were not taken soon enough. The other student organisations are also protesting against the online evaluation system through Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system.

