DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh University inducts first batch of scholars for green energy research

Himachal Pradesh University inducts first batch of scholars for green energy research

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:00 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
New PhD students call on HPU Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahavir Singh in Shimla on Wednesday.
Advertisement

The Centre for Green Energy and Nanotechnology (C-GENT) in Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, has become the first newly established Centre of the University to commence its PhD programme as it admitted its first batch comprising three full-time and three part-time scholars.

Advertisement

The batch called on Prof Mahavir Singh, Vice-Chancellor (VC), HPU, along with faculty members of the Centre. During the interaction, VC congratulated the scholars on joining the University and extended his best wishes for their research journey in the rapidly evolving field of green and sustainable energy.

Advertisement

The part-time scholars include Pradeep Kumar, Associate Director at Fichtner Consulting Engineers India Limited, whose doctoral research will focus on green hydrogen storage and logistics, contributing towards the development of next-generation hydrogen energy systems; Azmal TJ, Vice-President at Floatex Solar, whose research will focus on advancing floating solar technologies and their applications in sustainable energy generation; and Swati Gangta, engineer at the Directorate of Energy, Government of Himachal, whose research is expected to contribute towards addressing key challenges in the deployment and management of solar energy systems.

Advertisement

The Centre has also welcomed three full-time research scholars from multidisciplinary backgrounds. Bhavya Bhaskar Singla, with a background in Computer Science and Engineering, will contribute expertise in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning applications for the energy sector. Rajat Rajneesh, with specialisation in Mechanical Engineering and Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD), will undertake research in Agri-Photovoltaic (Agri-PV) technologies. Aman Sharma, a Data Science professional, will contribute advanced data analytics and intelligent decision-making approaches for sustainable energy systems.

Speaking on the occasion, VC appreciated the Centre’s vision of integrating expertise from academia, industry and government to address contemporary challenges in renewable energy. He said the diverse backgrounds of the scholars would foster innovation, interdisciplinary collaboration and impactful research, aligned with national priorities in clean energy and sustainability.

Advertisement

He also expressed his confidence that the inaugural batch of scholars would contribute meaningfully to scientific advancement and help position the Centre as a leading hub for research in green energy technologies.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts