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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh University inks MoU with Fraunhofer ISE, Germany for advanced research in clean energy

Himachal Pradesh University inks MoU with Fraunhofer ISE, Germany for advanced research in clean energy

This collaboration aligns with the university’s vision of promoting cutting-edge research and addressing global challenges challenges related to clean energy, climate change, and sustainable development, VC said

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 04:53 PM Mar 30, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh University in Shimla. File
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In a significant development, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE), Freiburg, Germany - one of the world’s leading institutions in applied solar energy research.

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The MoU was signed in the presence of Dr Alexander Graef, Scientist at Fraunhofer ISE, while Dr Karolina Baltins, Group Head of the Floating PV Division at Fraunhofer ISE, joined the event via online mode.

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The MoU was formally signed and came into effect in the presence of the Vice Chancellor, HPU, Prof Mahavir Singh, along with Associate Directors Dr Ramesh Thakur and Dr Sandeep Chauhan, and Deputy Director Dr Manish Kumar from the Centre for Green Energy and Nanotechnology, HPU.

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Speaking on the occasion, VC said this collaboration aims to foster joint research, academic exchange, and technological innovation in key areas such as floating photovoltaics, agrivoltaics, advanced photovoltaic materials, battery technologies, hydrogen energy, energy storage systems, power electronics, and grid integration.

He said that this partnership aligns with the university’s vision of promoting cutting-edge research and addressing global challenges related to clean energy, climate change, and sustainable development.

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"This collaboration will open new opportunities for faculty and students, including joint research projects, co-supervision of doctoral scholars, and participation in international research programs" said the VC.

Dr Karolina Baltins, while addressing the gathering online, expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration and highlighted the potential for joint projects, co-supervision of students, and long-term research engagement between the two institutions.

VC further said that HPU has recently secured several prestigious research grants, including an Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) – Prime Minister Early Career Research Grant in Agri-Photovoltaics, a major research grant from SJVN Limited for floating solar photovoltaic systems, and an ANRF PAIR grant in advanced energy technologies such as battery systems, electric vehicles, and next-generation perovskite solar cells designed for Himalayan conditions.

"The MoU is expected to pave the way for long-term cooperation, including joint proposals under international funding mechanisms such as IGSTC and other European research programs, as well as faculty and student exchange initiatives" he said.

Notably, Dr Graef and Dr Manish Kumar have jointly secured the Paired Early Career Research Fellowship in Applied Research under the Indo-German Science and Technology Centre (IGSTC).

Under this fellowship, Graef is currently visiting the university for a five-week Research Stay, along with planned visits to other institutions across India, further strengthening the collaborative framework between the two institutions.

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