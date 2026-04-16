Himachal Pradesh University invites online applications for admission to PG courses till April 24

;Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has invited online applications for admissions to various courses for the next academic session, till April 24, 2026. The admissions will be based on marks obtained in entrance exams. The university has issued a notification inviting applications for admission to MSc in physics, botany, zoology, chemistry, mathematics, microbiology, biotechnology and environmental science as well as for MA in geography, English, social work, Sanskrit, economics, psychology, history, political science, etc for the academic year 2026-27.

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The university has stated that the admission to all courses being offered will be on the basis of merit in the entrance tests or the past academic record. The candidates, who have passed or have appeared in the qualifying examinations, will be eligible for admission to these courses.

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However, their admission will be subjected to their securing the prescribed percentage of marks in the qualifying examinations as well as the submission of all documents, including the final marks sheet of the qualifying examinations, latest by the date of interview and admission.