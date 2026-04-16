icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh University invites online applications for admission to PG courses till April 24

Himachal Pradesh University invites online applications for admission to PG courses till April 24

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 10:15 PM Apr 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The admissions will be based on marks obtained in entrance exams.
Advertisement

;Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has invited online applications for admissions to various courses for the next academic session, till April 24, 2026. The admissions will be based on marks obtained in entrance exams. The university has issued a notification inviting applications for admission to MSc in physics, botany, zoology, chemistry, mathematics, microbiology, biotechnology and environmental science as well as for MA in geography, English, social work, Sanskrit, economics, psychology, history, political science, etc for the academic year 2026-27.

Advertisement

The university has stated that the admission to all courses being offered will be on the basis of merit in the entrance tests or the past academic record. The candidates, who have passed or have appeared in the qualifying examinations, will be eligible for admission to these courses.

Advertisement

However, their admission will be subjected to their securing the prescribed percentage of marks in the qualifying examinations as well as the submission of all documents, including the final marks sheet of the qualifying examinations, latest by the date of interview and admission.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts