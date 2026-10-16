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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh University law students win best delegation award

Himachal Pradesh University law students win best delegation award

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:29 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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The UILS team meets HPU VC Prof Mahavir Singh in Shimla.
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Students of the University Institute of Legal Studies (UILS), Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), have won the Best Delegation Award at the Chandigarh Youth Circuit Model United Nations (MUN) and Youth Parliament held at Panjab University, Chandigarh. The achievement has brought laurels to the university.

During the event, students showcased their talent and won awards in various categories, including the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), All India Political Parties Meeting (AIPPM), Lok Sabha and International Press.

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At the conference, Kanika Sharma won the first prize in the UNHRC category, while Shreya Mohan Sharma received an Honourable Mention. Ayush Malik secured High Commendation (second prize) in the AIPPM category. In the same category, Ayush Bansal received an Honourable Mention, while Kanishk Rana and Siya Mann received Verbal Mentions. Jyoti also received an Honourable Mention in the Lok Sabha category.

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UILS students also performed well in the International Press category. In journalism, Aisha Singh won the prestigious Golden Ink Award, while Uday Singh Chandel received the Silver Ink Award. In photography, Nischay Guleria received an Honourable Mention. The institute also selected Uday Singh Chandel and Ayush Malik as campus ambassadors for the conference. Both students also served as student coordinators for the event.

After returning to Shimla, the UILS delegation, accompanied by the institute’s Director, Professor Shivkumar Dogra, and other faculty members, met HPU Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahavir Singh. The Vice-Chancellor lauded the team and congratulated its members on their achievement.

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He said such accomplishments reflected the university’s commitment to the overall development of students. He added that the team served as an inspiration to other students and expressed hope that more students would bring laurels to the university at the national and international levels in the future.

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