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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh University makes prior approval mandatory for duty leave

Himachal Pradesh University makes prior approval mandatory for duty leave

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Navneet Rathore
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:18 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has taken cognisance of incidents involving several teachers proceeding on leave, tour or duty leave to attend conferences, seminars, orientation programmes, etc., without obtaining prior approval or permission from the authorities and laid down several rules governing such leave.

The university has issued a circular in this regard, according to which all applications for duty leave should be routed through the Dean of Studies (DS) of the university. Duty leave should be applied for through proper channels, along with the requisite documents and information, well in advance to enable the office to facilitate proper and timely examination and processing of the applications.

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Teachers have also been instructed that the applications must clearly specify the purpose, period, place of visit and nature of the official duty for which duty leave is being sought. Along with this, teachers will be required to provide relevant supporting documents, such as invitation letters, programme schedules, approval for paper presentations, nominations or orders, or any other documentary evidence.

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The teachers have also been instructed to ensure that their applications are accompanied by the recommendation of the Head of Department/Chairperson/Director/Principal before being forwarded to the Establishment Branch.

“No teacher shall presume leave or duty leave to have been sanctioned unless the approval of the competent authority has been conveyed through a formal order. The applications not conforming to the provisions of ordinances and rules of the university will be rejected straightaway, and no correspondence in this regard should be entertained,” the circular stated.

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According to university authorities, some teachers are also applying for duty leave during the peak academic session. “Such acts of the teachers directly affect the academic and administrative work of the departments as well as the University,” the circular stated.

Referring to Ordinance 36.24 (Duty Leave), the circular stated that the Vice-Chancellor or an officer authorised by him may, on the recommendation of the concerned Chairperson of the Department and the DS, grant duty leave on full pay, ordinarily for up to one month in a year, subject to a maximum of three months within three years, for specified academic and official purposes.

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