Himachal Pradesh University poor results: No subject teachers in most Himachal colleges

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, December 16

On the directions of the University Grant Commission (UGC), Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) had included environmental studies as a compulsory credit-based subject in its curriculum for undergraduate classes a few years ago. The state government, however, did not appoint subject teachers in colleges.

A five-member committee did not find environmental studies teachers in most of the colleges affiliated with the HPU. The committee was constituted to look into reasons for poor results in the BSc and B Com (first year) exams.

“We checked with the principals of several colleges and found that they did not have teachers for environmental studies,” says Prof Kulbhushan Chandel, head of the committee.

Incidentally, a majority of the students, who failed in environmental studies, are the main contributors to the poor results of the first year classes. Factoring in the lack of faculty for the subject in most of the colleges, the committee has decided to recommend five grace marks for all students in the subject.

“No subject can be taught without a teacher, even if it’s a relatively easy subject like environmental studies. Since the UGC has made environmental studies compulsory, it was the duty of the government to appoint subject teachers,” said Chandel.

Amarjeet Sharma, Director, Higher Education, admits that most of the colleges don’t have teachers for environmental studies. He, however, contends that if there are no teachers, it doesn’t mean that the subject is not taught at all in the colleges.

“The subject is taught in every college. The teachers of physics, botany, chemistry and zoology are allotted classes to teach the subject,” says Sharma. “And if the subject is not taught in some colleges, it’s the fault of the principal concerned and teachers, who have been given the task,” he adds.

A college lecturer says that making teachers of other subjects to teach environmental studies isn’t a long-term solution. “Teachers have their own subjects to teach. You can’t expect them to give serious attention to other subjects as well. It’s not a long-term solution. Already many students have failed in the subject this year,” he adds.