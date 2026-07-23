Himachal Pradesh University secures 2 DRDO-INMAS research projects worth Rs 1.69 crore

Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, has secured two prestigious research projects worth Rs 1.69 crore funded by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) through the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), New Delhi.

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Providing the information, HPU Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Mahavir Singh said, "The projects aim to strengthen the university's research capabilities in the areas of nuclear and radiological safety, environmental remediation, biotechnology and national defence."

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"The first project, with a financial outlay of Rs 87.60 lakh, aims to develop advanced lignocellulosic, polysaccharide and metal-organic framework (MOF)-based functional materials for efficient nuclear and radiological decontamination. This project will be executed by Dr. Sandeep Chauhan, Department of Chemistry, HPU, as the Principal Investigator, along with Dr. Ramesh Chand Thakur, Department of Chemistry, HPU, and Dr. Parikshit Gautam, Department of Physics, Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi, New Delhi, as Co-Principal Investigators," he said.

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"The second project, sanctioned with a grant of Rs 82.10 lakh through the Life Sciences Research Board (LSRB), DRDO, is a three-year multidisciplinary research programme aimed at addressing dirty bomb scenarios through advanced biotechnological interventions. This project will be executed by Dr. Ravi Kant Bhatia, Department of Biotechnology, as the Principal Investigator, in collaboration with Dr. Sandeep Chauhan, Department of Chemistry, and Dr. Pradeep Kumar, Department of Forensic Science, HPU, Shimla," said the VC.

Congratulating both research teams on securing these projects, Singh said the projects reflect the growing research capabilities of HPU and its increasing recognition by premier national funding agencies.

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"Outcomes of these projects will contribute significantly towards the development of indigenous technologies in the areas of nuclear and radiological decontamination, environmental protection, and national defence," he added.