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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh University students shine in Delhi hackathon

Himachal Pradesh University students shine in Delhi hackathon

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:57 AM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Students of the University Institute of Technology, HPU, win the ‘Best from Both Tracks’ award at One Hack 2026.
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Students of the University Institute of Technology (UIT), Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), have won the ‘Best from Both Tracks’ award at One Hack 2026. Organised by Hackers Cult at the NSUT, New Delhi, the eight-hour hackathon featured the UIT team working on the problem — “AI-Based Border Surveillance Using Drones.”

During the event, the team developed a solution combining AI and drone technology to enhance surveillance in border areas. Their technical skills, innovation and problem-solving approach earned them the ‘Best from Both Tracks’ award.

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Coordinator Dr Kapil Bhatt played an important role in organising internal hackathons and mentoring students for the past four years. “These initiatives provide students with practical experience in prototyping, teamwork, and preparing for the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) and other national-level technical competitions,” he said.

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Speaking about the achievement, he said that it is a notable example of UIT’s growing culture of innovation, technical excellence and hands-on learning.

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