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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh University targets 50 patents this academic session

Himachal Pradesh University targets 50 patents this academic session

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:28 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Prof Mahavir Singh VC HPU while addressing the students during a workshop held at the university.
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Aiming to strengthen research, innovation and the intellectual property ecosystem, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has set a target of achieving at least 50 patents during the ongoing academic session.

To encourage faculty members and research scholars to convert their innovative research into intellectual property, the university has also decided to bear the entire patent filing and processing expenditure for eligible applications, amounting to approximately Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 per patent. Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahavir Singh said this while addressing participants at a workshop on “From Idea to Patent”, organised by the university’s IPR Cell.

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Speaking on the occasion, he said intellectual property rights had become the need of the hour, particularly for higher education institutions. “Universities are increasingly recognised globally not only through their academic programmes but also through their research, innovation, intellectual property, patents and contribution to knowledge and technology development,” said Prof Singh.

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He urged heads of departments, faculty members and research scholars to work together in a collaborative and interdisciplinary manner and actively explore the patent potential of their research. “HPU has immense potential in terms of faculty expertise, research activities and innovative ideas, and this potential should be translated into tangible outcomes such as patents, technologies and societal applications,” he said.

“The decision to bear the entire patent-related expenditure is aimed at reducing the financial burden on researchers. Patent filing and processing may involve an expenditure of around Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000 per application, and the university’s decision to provide this financial support under PM-USHA funds is expected to encourage more faculty members and research scholars to come forward with their innovations,” said the VC.

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He further encouraged researchers to move beyond conventional publication of research and assess whether their research outcomes had the potential to be protected through patents. He called upon the university community to develop a stronger culture of innovation, invention, research translation and intellectual property protection.

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