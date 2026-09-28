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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh University teachers urge CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to shield varsity’s autonomy

Himachal Pradesh University teachers urge CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to shield varsity’s autonomy

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:00 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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HPU makes prior permission mandatory for teachers going on duty leave. File photo
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Expressing concern over the recently passed HP State Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Himachal Pradesh University Teachers’ Association (HPUTA) has urged the state government to ensure that the university’s autonomous nature and academic dignity remain intact.

The demand was raised when a delegation of the association met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and urged him to protect the university’s academic interests.

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Prof Yashwant Singh Hanta, president of the association, stated that maintaining the academic and financial autonomy of the university was crucial for its effective and independent academic functioning. He said key provisions concerning the university’s stakeholders, especially faculty members, should be discussed comprehensively.

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Prof Hanta stated that many teachers were still awaiting the resolution of their promotion cases despite meeting the prescribed eligibility criteria and completing the necessary procedures. The association urged the CM to take necessary steps to expedite the resolution of pending CAS and promotion cases so that eligible teachers could receive their service benefits in a timely manner.

The CM assured the delegation that their demands would be considered and that all their issues would be discussed in detail after October 1.

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