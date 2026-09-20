Himachal Pradesh University team bags six prizes at youth festival

The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) team won six prizes at the Group-I Inter-College Youth Festival 2026-27 held at Rajiv Gandhi Government Post Graduate College, Chaura Maidan, Shimla, from September 16 to 18. Colleges affiliated with the university participated in the three-day festival.

Jayar from the Department of Chemistry and Sunil Kumar and Payal, both from the Department of History, won the second prize in the quiz competition. HPU’s Abhishek from the HPU Business School and Swapnil Suryan from the Department of Biosciences won the first prize in the English debate.

Advertisement

Ketan Kumar from the Department of Visual Arts won the third prize in spot painting, while Promila, also from the department, stood first in clay modelling. Abhishek from the Institute of Himalayan Integrated Studies (IIHS) secured the third prize in the collage competition, while Khushnuma, a Fine Arts student, won the first prize in the rangoli competition.

Advertisement

A delegation of the winning team today met Dean of Students’ Welfare Prof RL Zinta, who congratulated the students and commended their creativity and talent. He said the students had demonstrated skill, creativity and discipline while competing against students from affiliated colleges and institutions across the state.