Himachal Pradesh University to make students tech-savvy

Aiming to make its students tech-savvy and strengthen their employability, digital skills and career readiness, Himachal Pradesh University has decided to train its students in several artificial intelligence (AI) and data analysis programmes. The programmes include Data Analytics, IT Essentials and AI Digital Productivity 2.0, through which students will be provided an opportunity to gain exposure to skills such as Excel, SQL, Power BI, Python, data visualisation, machine learning, IT support, networking, cloud computing, AI, professional communication, resume building and interview preparation.

With the initiative, the university, through its placement cell, aims to provide its students with industry-oriented technical and employability training through a hybrid learning model, including online learning through a Learning Management System (LMS), instructor-led training and offline awareness and orientation sessions.

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To make the initiative a reality, the university has recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the NIIT Foundation. As part of the pact, foundation’s Manager-Operations, Isha Ahuja, IT Trainer Gopal Chand will support the implementation and delivery of the programmes, including student engagement and training activities, ensuring that this step of the university becomes a major success.

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HPU Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahavir Singh said the initiative was being implemented as a CSR-funded programme, with no training fee for participating students. “Students will undergo assessment and certification, while the NIIT Foundation will facilitate placement opportunities for eligible participants, subject to the programme provisions.

The Placement, Career and Guidance Cell of the university, will coordinate in student mobilisation, registration, training activities and related career initiatives in collaboration with the foundation,” he added.

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“The collaboration reflects HPU’s continuous commitment to providing students with industry exposure, skill development, career guidance and employment-oriented opportunities, with the objective of creating skilled, confident and career-ready graduates,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

“In the current era, where the AI is taking over every sphere of life, it is very crucial to ensure that our students get the right kind of exposure. The university is taking steps to make students ready for future employment opportunities so that they can excel in the digital world. Excelling in Data Science and AI is the need of an hour and we are committed to provide the best possible opportunities to our students to sharpen their digital skills, making them ready for future opportunities as well as challenges,” he added.