Himachal Pradesh University to provide reservation in Class I to IV posts to eminent sports persons

On the instructions of the state government, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has decided to provide reservation in various services to distinguished sports persons.

The university has issued an official notification regarding this decision. Vice-Chancellor Mahavir Singh stated in the notification that the university had decided to follow the instructions issued by the Deputy Secretary (Personnel) of the state government on October 22, 2018, and on November 12, 2025. Various departments had been directed to provide 3 per cent reservation to distinguished sports persons in Class I to IV posts to be filled through direct recruitment.

The notification stated that around 59 sports such as archery, athletics (including track and field events), atya-patya, badminton, ball-badminton, basketball, billiards and snooker, boxing, bridge, carrom, chess, cricket, cycling, equestrian sports, football, fencing, golf, gymnastics (including body-building), handball, hockey, judo, kabaddi, karate, kayaking and canoeing, kho-kho, mallakhamb, motor sports, net ball, para sports, polo, power lifting, rifle shooting, roller skating, roll ball, rowing, rugby, softball, squash, swimming, soft tennis, sepak takraw, table tennis, taekwondo, tenni-koit, tennis, tug-of-war, tenpin bowling, triathlon, volleyball, weightlifting, wushu, wrestling, yatching, winter sports would be considered for reservation.

In 2018, the total number of sports to be considered for the reservations were 41 but the list was revised in 2025 and 18 more sports were added to it, raising the total number of sports to be considered for reservation to 59.