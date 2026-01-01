DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal Pradesh University to provide reservation in Class I to IV posts to eminent sports persons

Himachal Pradesh University to provide reservation in Class I to IV posts to eminent sports persons

Notification issued, 59 sports to be considered for quota in jobs to be filled through direct recruitment

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Jan 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The university took the decision to provide reservation on the instructions of the state government.
Advertisement

On the instructions of the state government, Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) has decided to provide reservation in various services to distinguished sports persons.

Advertisement

The university has issued an official notification regarding this decision. Vice-Chancellor Mahavir Singh stated in the notification that the university had decided to follow the instructions issued by the Deputy Secretary (Personnel) of the state government on October 22, 2018, and on November 12, 2025. Various departments had been directed to provide 3 per cent reservation to distinguished sports persons in Class I to IV posts to be filled through direct recruitment.

Advertisement

The notification stated that around 59 sports such as archery, athletics (including track and field events), atya-patya, badminton, ball-badminton, basketball, billiards and snooker, boxing, bridge, carrom, chess, cricket, cycling, equestrian sports, football, fencing, golf, gymnastics (including body-building), handball, hockey, judo, kabaddi, karate, kayaking and canoeing, kho-kho, mallakhamb, motor sports, net ball, para sports, polo, power lifting, rifle shooting, roller skating, roll ball, rowing, rugby, softball, squash, swimming, soft tennis, sepak takraw, table tennis, taekwondo, tenni-koit, tennis, tug-of-war, tenpin bowling, triathlon, volleyball, weightlifting, wushu, wrestling, yatching, winter sports would be considered for reservation.

Advertisement

In 2018, the total number of sports to be considered for the reservations were 41 but the list was revised in 2025 and 18 more sports were added to it, raising the total number of sports to be considered for reservation to 59.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts